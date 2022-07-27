NewsLocal Gore Bay Harbour Days has returned with large appreciative crowds attending By Expositor Staff - July 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint Logan Frazier and his dad Damon, of Westerville, Ohio took first place in the family division at the cardboard boat regatta. Fun on the water! While not everyone’s cardboat boats’ made it very far, the ninth annual cardboard boat regatta was a must see event to take part in and observe! Getting dunked! Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes was one of the participating local people dunked in the dunk tank. Youngsters enjoyed themselves tossing Cheezies on the heads of other youngsters who had shaving cream on their heads, one of the children’s games held as part of Harbour Days. Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Lions Club member Gaynor Orford, serves up delicious beef on a bun sandwich to a patron at Harbour Days. Jamie Osborne and his children Logan and Avery won first place for their best dressed boat, ‘Dasher’ at the cardboard boat regatta. Local resident Mike Boyd and his grandson Hudson Fisher were just two of the many people who enjoyed the Gore Bay Rotary Club fish fry on Saturday evening. A youngster and his father got an up close look at a camel at thepetting zoo. The Manitoulin Swing Band was one of the musical entertainers who performed as part of the ninth annual Gore Bay Harbour Dayscelebration. In photo left are band members Nicky Hinds, Doug Smith, Warren Schlote, Oliver Runnalls, Paul Best and BobWiseman. Young Kip Gibbons enjoyed the pony ride! Lighting it up! Many boats in the Gore Bay marina were entered into the Friday night boat light it up contest!