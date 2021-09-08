Gratitude expressed for Old School 100th coverage

To the Expositor:

‘A good time was had by all!’ Truer words were never spoken.

The 100th birthday bash for the Mindemoya Old School was a resounding success and FOMOS would like to thank Tom at The Expositor for such great coverage of this historic event.

The weather cooperated and we registered over 130 people. An amazing crew of volunteers helped make everything run smoothly.

The show of support from the Manitoulin community, politicians and the Ontario Historical Society was overwhelming. It was heartwarming to see so many young people not only enjoy the day but also buy memberships to show their support.

For many people, it had been a long time since they had been anywhere near the school and it was an eye-opening experience for them to see such a sturdy, beautiful building firsthand. Lots of memories were shared.

FOMOS (Friends of the Mindemoya Old School) is hoping that people will continue to voice their support for our efforts to save the building from demolition.

If ownership of the school changes, tax dollars will not be used to maintain the school. The responsibility for taxes would be solely that of FOMOS.

We hope to repurpose this grand old school so that it will be a vibrant addition to the Central Manitoulin area and to Manitoulin in general.

Thanks to our almost 300 members and to all who came out to share in such an historic event.

We hope to be able to host more in the future!

Lynn Quesnel

on behalf of FOMOS