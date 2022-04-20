Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Mindemoya Youth Tournament needs, you?

The soon-to-be gigantic, youth softball tournament will mark the start of summer in Mindemoya with an event that has attracted teams from all over the place, with the number of hyper-eager players aged 5 to 16 to approach 400!

Due to the fact that organizer, Greg Lockeyer is graciously, trying to provide the opportunity for as many kids to participate as possible he is currently trying to fill up a few teams. For instance, there is a need for female ball players born in 2009—11 (Lanktree Division) and 2006 to 2008 (King Division).

There are also a few, ‘Free Agents’ looking for teams to play on. So, if your team has a few blank spots on your roster sheet, please make sure that we give everyone a chance to play. For instance there is at least one person needed in the following categories: Male(s) born 2014, 2013, 2011, 2006 and female(s) born in 2014.

This is shaping up to be an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, especially the players who have longed to be able to participate in anything, for two years, through the pandemic. If you need more information or think you can help out as a volunteer in some way, please reach out to Greg on Facebook.

Mustangs’ Gymnastics!

With all the interruptions over the past two years, the gymnastics team at MSS was hopeful that there would be the chance to compete again in 2022. Sadly, restrictions on facilities meant there would be no competitions this season, but that didn’t stop our Mustang team from training!

Over the past five months, athletes have been coming out and working their way through competitive levels on Vault, Bars, Beam, and Floor. Congratulations to the following athletes on earning their level badges!

Jazmin Colwell (Level 1 Floor), Aspen Debassige (Level 1 Vault, Levels 1 & 2 Beam, Levels 1, 2, & 3 Floor), Nova Debassige (Level 1 Floor), Abby Hawke (Level 1 Vault, Levels 1 & 2 Floor), Sophie Hietkamp (Levels 1 & 2 Beam), Mary Hore (Level 1 Bars), Maren Kasunich (Levels 1 & 2 Vault, Level 1 Beam, Level 1 Floor), Rowyn Kasunich (Levels 1 & 2 Floor), Laura Orford (Level 1 Floor), and Grace Pennie (Level 1 Floor). Coaches Ferguson and Theijsmeijer are so proud of the team for all their hard work and progress.

Mustang Badminton!

The 26 member MSS badminton team travelled to Blind River on Wednesday this past week to compete in the NSSSA (North Shore Secondary School Athletics’ championship in five categories, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles for novice, junior, and senior age groups!

The Mustangs brought their A game to the tournament and finished first overall, bringing home yet another banner for Manitoulin Secondary School! Some notable results include: Aspen Debassige, 1st novice girls singles; Noah Thorpe, 1st novice boys singles; Annie Balfe, 1st Junior girls singles; TJ Green, 1st Junior boys singles; Tessa Merrylees/Cash Duchene-Milne, 1st novice mixed doubles; Mackenzie Green/Eli Locke, 1st mixed doubles junior; Julian Wemigwans/Jared Cortes, senior boys doubles and silver went to Brett Mastelko, second in senior boys singles.

In all, an incredible, 10 players qualified for the NOSSA (Northern Ontario) championships to be held in Sudbury next weekend so, congratulations to coaches, Frank Gurney and Jordan Smith are in order.

Hats off to the entire team including: Noah Thorpe, Jaron Panamick, Keanu Bisschops, Cash Duschene-Milne, Tessa Merrylees, Aspen Debassige, Scarlett Shogga, Phoenix Hoy, Andrew Cooper, Lexi Young, Autumn Davy, Alexis McVey, TJ Green, Eli Locke, Mackenzie Green, Annie Balfe, Brett Mastelko, Jared Cortes, Julian Wemigwans, Trent Bell, Chloe Peltier, Sonya Jacko-Cywink, Kaylee Assinewai and last but certainly not least, Jorja Peltier.

Providence Bay Soccer is up!

There is a palpable, anticipatory energy for any possible youth activities, so when opportunities such as elementary-school-aged soccer is starting again in Providence Bay on Saturday mornings there is a genuine surge of interest! The tentative start date is this April 30 and registration is free and open to children ages 4-14. For more information and/or to register, please go to provbayspringbayrec.eventbrite.ca.

McLean’s Park cycling open!

It is so amazing that Assiginack’s McLean’s Park is back up and running after too long a hiatus. For those in the know, a simple reboot is just not in the offing. Without a combined effort, these things just don’t happen. With kilometers of trail to maintain and without a dedicated landscape crew that is difficult. I would like to maintain that my decade-past, groin-centered, hematoma would not have happened. Hehe, this was only after said-user, did not properly fix a certain berm…

Ok, that may or may not have happened! On the positive side, this amazing property is going to be the host for an amazing, two-wheeled, experience. Are you between, 12-18 years old? Interested in competitive cross-country mountain biking?

Manitoulin Mountain Biking is holding an intro day to see if there is interest in a traveling Youth MTB team. Competitions will be in the spring/summer—both local and travel. There is even a potential for a high school team if there is enough interest!

The big intro day is on Sunday April 24, at 2 pm at McLean’s Park, New England Side Road, just south of Manitowaning on Highway 6. There is no cost with only a helmet required for the event PMBIA Certified coaches. The schedule is as follows: 2 pm, meet at McLean’s Park; sign in, permission forms signed, bike safety check; Introduction to MTB’ing by Alex (O-Cup competitive rider), Ben (PMBIA certified) and Bill (PMBIA certified) so that participants: learn the basics of mountain biking, ride the trails focusing on specific areas of skill. At 3:30 pm there will be a friendly race and more!

For more information, contact Breakaway Sports & Cycle by phone, call 705-368-3841 or email www.breakawaymanitoulin@gmail.com

