Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Mustang trio represents in Timmins!

Coach Gerry Holliday took just three MSS runners to Timmins for the 40th annual, super competitive Brother R Saumur XC Invitational. The small but mighty group however, did their Coach proud, of course. Alan Wilkin was the third senior boy, overall! Xavi Mara won his Junior Boys’ race! Finally, Maren Kasunich not only won the Senior Girls’ event but set a new course record by almost a full minute! Congratulations runners and Coach! The full Manitoulin Mustangs’ team are still training hard for their Pre-NSSSA primer at the Rainbow Ridge golf course for NSSSA. The North Shore meet will be their ticket to NOSSA. Good luck, all!

High level hockey!

Delaney Bridgeman and her U18 A Sudbury Lady Wolves teammates were in Oshawa for the 2022 Lady Generals Fall Classic this past weekend. The SLW side got off to a roaring start Friday with a 5-0 win over the Markham-Stouffville Stars, Delaney scoring 2 and assisting on one. Next up were the Lindsay Lynx, who the girls battled to a scoreless draw, finishing day 1 with 3 points.

Saturday’s first game, against the North Simcoe Capitals, saw the SLW side trailing 1-0 with time winding down. After pulling their goalie for the extra attacker, a bumbled SLW pass created a turnover that ended up in the empty net for a 2-0 loss. Saturday’s second game was against first place Whitby Wolves, a must win as the Whitby side had 4 points. The teams were evenly matched and the difference was Delaney, who buried a backhander five hole with five minutes remaining in the first period that stood up for a 1-0 win. That win gave the girls first place in their division and set a date Sunday morning in the semis against the Bluewater Hawks.

In the semis the SLW went up early again, Kendra Cole scoring to make it 1-0. Bluewater roared back as the Lady Wolves found themselves in the box 3 times in 16 seconds, the Hawks scoring 3 successive power play markers to go up 3-1. After a disallowed goal that would have drawn the Lady Wolves within a goal, a deflection the referee deemed was kicked in, a deflated SLW saw the chance to move to the final slip away, losing 4-1. Great tournament girls, and a very positive start to a promising season.

Can we not do better, people?

I hope you can indulge me in yet, another fishing rant. Last year, I complained about the disgusting display of salmon going to waste on the side of the river. The females gutted for their eggs alone and the males left to rot. This year, over just two days, a friend and myself witnessed more poaching, habitat destruction and just inconsiderate behavior towards fellow human beings!

Once again, adults demonstrated that they can be horrible role models for young, upcoming sports-people. There were some illegally snagging fish that were just struggling upstream to complete their life cycle. Grown-ups thrashing through spawning areas, chasing foul-hooked fish. Overnight camping in areas clearly posted as illegal. Poachers, fishing in a sanctuary that were directly told of that fact. Etc.

People who built on a small sand-bar in the middle of the river. People throwing trash all around an overflowing garbage can. People running a quad up and down a protected beach, making donuts in the sand. Kilometers of disposed fishing line all along the river-banks. Etc.

Youngsters, walking through the middle of spawning beds in front of people fishing. People screaming out the vilest language in front of young children. I should not need to go on. Please people, this is a common resource, a common area and it should not be ruined by the rude and self-entitled.

A good sport is good for sports

