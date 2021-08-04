Inclement weather forces golfers to play 36 holes in one day

MANITOWANING – It was certainly a golf marathon but at the end, Sidney Stoneypoint was crowned the champion.

Mr. Stoneypoint won the championship division at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course (RRGC) annual men’s open, played the weekend of July 23-25. Due to inclement weather in the form of an all-day rain, the Saturday qualifying round was cancelled. This meant both the qualifying round of 18 holes and the championship round of 18 holes were all contested on Sunday.

“We would like to thank everyone for showing up,” stated John Dube, manager of Rainbow Ridge on a very late Sunday evening, at the online prize ceremony. “Our Saturday round was quashed.”

Mr. Dube said, “we had 126 golfers participate, which is a pretty big number for us in recent years. We would like to thank all our sponsors who really helped out,” he said, noting that cash prizes for a hole in one on several different holes on the course ranged from $500 to $25,000.

“Thank you to our volunteers. We can’t do all this without them,” said Mr. Dube. “Our volunteers again stepped up for us and without their help we would not be able to get through the weekend.”

“And we would like to thank our grounds crew staff, clubhouse staff.”

On July 25, “players had to play 36 holes in the qualifying division in the morning and the championship flight in the afternoon,” continued Mr. Dube. “It was a tough day to get through, but everyone finished just before dark.” At the midway point of the tournament, the ground crew changed the pin placements and cut the greens, he said.

The championship division was won by Mr. Stoneypoint who posted a 36-hole score of 150. Placing first in the first flight was Dan Gilchrist with a score of 156.