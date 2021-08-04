Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Salmon beware!

The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic thankfully began this past Saturday after a one year COVID-hiatus and will go for a couple of weeks until August 15. It is so fun that technology allows us jealous landlubbers a chance to follow along and see what we could have caught if we were out there!

For the next 10 days or so you can also be there and see who is in contention and what your big fish would have landed in the standings (if you just had of entered)! For the duration of the Classic if you visit fishmanitoulin.com/leaderboard you can get real-time updates on the competition.

At this early deadline time on Monday morning the leaderboard is already impressive with big fish. In first with a 21.63 pound salmon was Fred Brush who weighed in at the Providence Bay station.

If past results remain realistic the top fish will need to be over 30 pounds to be in contention, but every year is different and, of course, fishing does not mean catching by any stretch! Rounding out the top-five best fish at that point was a list of familiar and successful fishing names. In second was Matt Belanger with a 20.14 pounder, then there was Keith Lacroix, Diane Debassige and James Michlouski.

This year’s rules have been adjusted slightly to insure that the event could take place once again. One big change is that there is only two weigh-in stations. The most frequented at this point is the Prov station that is located at 5136 Hwy 551 (across from the Providence Bay Fair Grounds) and the South Baymouth Marina. Fish-on, all!

Tuesday basketball drop-ins

Providence Bay is once again offering another active option for everyone of all ages. On Tuesday evenings, right through October there are basketball sessions starting at 6 until 9 pm. There are suggested age slots for 9 – 13 at 6 pm; 14 – 17 year olds at 8 pm; and 18 –plus from 8 pm.

Organizers acknowledge that there will be players that would be more comfortable in different sessions and ask that parents place them in an appropriate session and of course be responsible for their children at all times. Adults, you too!

Tennis, anyone?

Of course, the recurring COVID-interruptus theme has been a mainstay for the last 17 months and for Manitoulin tennis players there was no exception. However, local ‘racquet-eers’ have not been deterred and are still informally getting together to get some exercise and work on their their court presence.

If you are interested in tennis, with or without experience, this tennis community is very welcoming. The like-minded are gathering at Manitoulin Secondary School on Sundays at 9:30 am and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm and also at the Gore Bay courts down near the marina on Mondays at 7 pm. Local tennis aficionado Chris Theijsmeijer has been impressed by the turn-out to these sessions and he along with everyone is looking forward to the return to regular Manitoulin tennis activities.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com