Jamie-Lynn Kalmikov begins Lodge administrator role

GORE BAY – There was an official changing of the guard in leadership at the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home this past Monday, April 26.

Jamie-Lynn Kalmikov has taken over the role of administrator of the Lodge, with former administrator Susan Farren taking on the role of director of resident care until September, at which time she will be retiring.

“Yes, I’m definitely looking forward to taking on this leadership role at the nursing home,” said Ms. Kalmikov. She started with the nursing home in 2019 as the administrative assistant. Previous to that, “I’ve worked for 14 years in the health care field,” she told the Recorder. “I was at St. Thomas Hospital in St. Thomas, Ontario, where I was a ward clerk and continued on after that as the team assistant.”

Ms. Kalmikov also got her bachelor’s degree in business at the same time she was working at the hospital. “The long-term care aspect is different than working in a hospital setting and I’ve really enjoyed working at the nursing home, and seeing the benefits of the care that residents receive every day.”

Ms. Kalmikov also has a green and yellow belt in LEAN Process Improvement. “This is a process looking at how to make continuous improvements and streamlining, getting rid of waste in the system and creating efficiencies.”

“I’m looking forward to taking on the leadership role at the Lodge and in the future and adding improvements to make it an even better place for residents to live,” said Ms. Kalmikov.

As for Ms. Farren, “I had been planning to retire on May 1, but decided to stay three days a week on an interim basis, as director of resident care until September of next year.” She took over the reins of administrator of the Lodge on August 27, 2017, “and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working here and I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from the staff and residents. I’ve certainly enjoyed my role here and want to continue to support the Lodge nursing program in a positive way.”

“I’m very confident that Jamie-Lynn will be successful in her new role, and will make positive changes as we move forward,” added Ms. Farren.