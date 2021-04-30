Strong wind gusts gusting to 80 km/h expected today

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Strong northwest wind gusts gusting to 80 km/h today.



Strong northwest winds frequently gusting between 70 and 80 km/h are expected across the area today.



These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible.



Winds will slowly begin to ease late this afternoon.

