Jim Belanger named Conservative candidate for riding of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt

AZILDA—The Conservative Party of Canada has selected its candidate for Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt. Jim Belanger will be the Conservative candidate for the federal election, which will take place this year.

Jim Belanger was recently confirmed as the winner of the Conservative nomination winner for the riding. His website explains he is a lifelong resident of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, having raised his family in Azilda.

“Jim attended the University of Ottawa where he pursued a bachelor of Business Administration, which helped him with his entrepreneurial endeavors,” his website explained. His work experience, “includes working in the mining industry, logging, agriculture and he is currently self-employed in the fuel sector.”

“Work has taken Jim across Northern Ontario and provided a clear picture as to why Sudbury-East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt is in dire need of strong Conservative representation.”

Other confirmed candidates in the new riding include Andreane Chenier of the NDP, as well as Liberal candidate Marc Serre. The Green Party of Canada has not confirmed a candidate for Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt riding.