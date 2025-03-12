M’Chigeeng’s Martin Bayer awarded King Charles Coronation medal

SUDBURY—For his exceptional service to his community, Martin Bayer, who is originally from Manitoulin Island and who lives and works in Sudbury, has been presented with a King Charles III Coronation medal.

“I like to give back to the community and organizations where I have lived and work,” said Mr. Bayer. “This is something I have always believed in.”

Mr. Bayer, who was born and raised in M’Chigeeng First Nation and now lives and works as a lawyer in Sudbury with Weaver Simmons, was one of 21 Sudburians who were recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medals. Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe presented the recipients with their awards recently.

“It is an immense honour to present the King’s Coronation Medal to these remarkable individuals who have dedicated themselves to making our communities a better place,” said MP Lapointe in a release. “Their commitment to service, whether through volunteerism, leadership or advocacy, truly embodies the spirit of our community. They are an inspiration to us all, and this recognition marks our collective appreciation for their important contributions.”

The medal is a commemorative honour awarded to Canadians "who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their community and service to their country," MP Lapointe said.

The medals, issued in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, continue a long-standing tradition of recognizing individuals who embody the values of service, volunteerism and leadership.

The medals, issued in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, continue a long-standing tradition of recognizing individuals who embody the values of service, volunteerism and leadership.

Martin Bayer was one of 21 recipients based in Sudbury who received a medal (for business and industry). “A lawyer and M’Chigeeng band member who practices in the areas of Aboriginal Law, Natural Resources General Litigation, Commercial Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution, business corporation.

“I have no idea who nominated me for the award,” said Mr. Bayer. “I was very pleasantly surprised when I was told I had received this award. I was certainly not expecting it.”

Mr. Bayer has been a lawyer for 30 years. “I have represented at one time or another just about every First Nation on Manitoulin Island, on all kind of legal matters, such as governance, economic development ventures, land claims, tax laws, settlement land issues and others.”

Organizations and community associations he is a member of includes the Law Society of Ontario, Canadian Bar Association-Ontario-Aboriginal Law Section, Sudbury and District Law Association, Indigenous Bar Association, Canadian Aboriginal Minerals Association, Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, Idylwylde Golf and Country Club member.

“As a band member I give an annual award out at my former elementary school, Lakeview School in M’Chigeeng,” Mr. Bayer said. “When I was young and a student at the school, typically two awards would be handed out at the graduation ceremonies, one for highest academic standing (an award he received several times) and for best athlete.”

“I always remember a lot of my classmates didn’t win these awards,” said Mr. Bayer. “Twenty-four years ago, I set up an award at Lakeview; it comes with a plaque and a cash award and is awarded to a deserving student in the eyes of the Grade 8 teacher.” He explained, “this award is presented in memory of three of my classmates at Lakeview who died tragically in different accidents, including Wayne Roy, Mitchell Panamick and Ernest Migwans. When I talked to the mothers of each of the classmates they cried and said they were happy this was being done. It has already been 25 years, this year, that this award has been presented at the school graduation.”

Mr. Bayer also presents an annual award to a deserving student at Kenjgewin Teg, something he and Brian Bisson, a former deputy chief and councillor in M’Chigeeng, had set up.

And, after graduating from university, Mr. Bayer won a Premiers Award and donated the $10,000 award toward a college scholarship to be given out to a deserving First Nations student in business administration. The school uses the interest built up from that donation to present a student with a scholarship every year.

Mr. Bayer has served on several different advisory boards/groups in Sudbury, such as the Sudbury Hospital board (now Health Sciences North), board of directors for Cambrian College and Laurentian University, and was also a board member of the University of Sudbury.

“During the time I served on the Laurentian we went through the difficult insolvency issue of Laurentian,” said Mr. Bayer.

Mr. Bayer was also the founding chair and on the board of directors of the Northern Policy Institute. He has also been a member of Waubetek Business Development board and is a member of Sudbury Hospice board.

For his work with First Nations over the years, Mr. Bayer was awarded with an Anishinabek Nation Lifetime Achievement Award a few years ago.