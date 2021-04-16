Joe Maxwell satisfied with results in first competition of 2021 season

TENNESSEE – Considering it was his first competition in quite a while, and that he has been battling a nagging knee injury this year, Evansville shot put and discus track and field athlete Joseph Maxwell was satisfied with his results in his first outdoor competition for the University of Tennessee track and field team this past weekend.

“I did pretty well,” Mr. Maxwell told the Recorder this past Sunday, after having competed in the Tennessee Relay outdoor championships last weekend.

“(I) was fifth in shot put (18.80 metres) and discus (52.45 metres). Not my best distances, but I’ve been battling a pretty serious knee injury this year so I was quite happy with the results considering that.”

He explained, “there was no particular date the injury occurred, just an overuse thing that’s happened over time,” said Mr. Maxwell.

As for the rest of the season, “I won’t be competing much more this season but I’ll be at conference and nationals for sure,” Mr. Maxwell told the Recorder. As for goals for the season, he added, “just compete well and help out the team.”