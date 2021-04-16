Notice of Forced Power Interruption To Hydro One Customers

OUTAGE NOTIFICATION FOR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS IN LOCATION(S) DETAILED BELOW



Operations Center: MANITOULIN Affected Areas: BURPEE AND MILLS, ALLAN WEST, GORDON, BILLINGS, ALLAN EAST, BARRIE ISLAND, GORE BAY Number of Customers: 1669 Start Time: Friday Apr. 16, 2021 12:41 ETR Time: Friday Apr. 16, 2021 13:45 Reason for Interruption: Pole Fire Actions Being Taken: Crews onsite replacing pole General Information:

5964069 / Friday April 16 2021 12:41

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.

