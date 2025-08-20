Juno award winning Crystal Shawanda in concert at Zhiibaahaasing powwow

ZHIIBAAHAASING—Juno award-winning artist Crystal Shawanda will be live in concert at the 29th annual Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Pow-Wow, taking place this weekend, August 22-24.

“We are thrilled to have Crystal Shawanda in concert at our annual powwow,” stated Tina Davidson, administrative assistant of Zhiibaahaasing. “We are lucky that she is going to be around on the Island during the powwow and that she wants to perform in concert at the powwow.”

Ms. Shawanda will perform Saturday evening, August 23 from 9 pm-10 pm at the Zhiibaahaasing beach. There is free admission to the concert. Her concert will be followed by fireworks, also at the beach, at 10 pm.

The powwow is billed as “an event in celebration of our proud and growing community.”

The list of events for the weekend includes a welcome fish Friday on Friday, August 22, from 6-8 pm, or while supplies last.

On Saturday morning a full hot breakfast will be served in the community centre. Grand entry for the parade will take place at both 1 pm and 7 pm, followed by Ms. Shawanda’s concert, followed by the fireworks.

On Sunday, again a full breakfast will be served, followed by grand entry at the powwow at 12 noon.

Master of ceremonies for the powwow is Gerard Sagassige, and the elder male and female dancers are Raymond Jackson, from Wiikwemkoong, and Zhiibaahaasing Chief Irene Kells. Head veteran is Bill Antoine.

The powwow is taking place at 36 Sagon Road, right in the middle of the community.

Everyone is welcome, and visitors are asked to bring feast plates and water bottles. No alcohol or drugs are permitted. There will be many vendors on hand selling their wares, including food vendors.

Zhiibaahaasing First Nation is also the home of a major Manitoulin tourist attraction: the world’s largest peace pipe, pow wow drum and dream catcher, so a visit to the powwow grounds is also an opportunity to see these community icons. Bring your camera!

To get to the beach for Ms. Shawanda’s concert and the fireworks follow the signs along Sagon Road to Zhiibaahaasing beach.

