LES SMITH

(William Leslie)

July 6, 1948 – May 12, 2025

This is with a broken heart and very difficult to say that my husband, Les, died on May 12, 2025, in the care of Drs. and nurses at HSN, Sudbury. He was born in Mindemoya to Lenora (McAllister) Smith and James Smith (both predeceased). He is survived by his favourite and only spouse of 49 plus years, Diane Smith (Guy) of Sudbury. He is survived by his special brothers from Manitoulin Island, Blaine (Patricia), Bob (Nancy) (Anne, predeceased) and Gary (Brenda); his special cousin Roberta (McAllister) Vaillancourt (Lou) (who lived with the family in her youth). He enjoyed knowing his many nieces and nephews and their families. Of course I can’t forget the many cousins whom he had great interactions with. On the other side of the family (Guy) there were 14 siblings in total, he met them all and now there are only a few left, Jeannette Guy-St. Jean (Dave) and Yvette Guy from Ottawa. Diane was number 12 in the family. There were lots of special nieces and nephews on this side of the family too, you know who you are. An avid hunter of deer and fishing in his youth, he took every opportunity to go to the “Island,’ enjoyed helping out at his cousin’s during the McAllister’s maple syrup season, as well as staying at the hunt camp during deer season. These were simple joys of being an Islander, getting together and doing things, creating history and bonding. The annual McAllister picnics were great to catch up with news. Despite his being an avid curler, Diane and Les managed to learn ballroom dancing together during this time. Les was informed, “if you curl on the night we have classes, then get a spare for the curling game.” He was not sorry to have gotten into dancing, as he met so so many great people in the dancing community, you know who you are. Give yourself a pat on the back for having fun while learning ballroom and some of you the Argentine Tango. Les and Diane travelled far, but not often, the trips were major, Vancouver, California, Florida, Russia, France, Cuba, Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, San Paolo, even the little village of Jequié in Bahia. We were blessed to meet the Senhorinho family who became our extended Brazilian family in Sudbury, Dr. Nelson, Dr. Gerusa, Nicholas and Oliver, and of course, the family Shihtzu dog “Vida” and Gio Santos, Gisellia and Jozi. Throughout the years, we were very happy to have met the rest of the Senhorinho family, who travelled to Sudbury many times: Ana, Dr. Eduardo, Dr. Domenica, Bernardo, Dr. Beatriz, Dr. Raphael, Dr. Manuella, Dr. Rafi da Hora and his mom Mary Pinheiro da Hora, and many more aunts, you know who you are. Les was happy to have donated his blood 93 times over the years, hoping to reach 100 donations, but when plasma came in, he was disqualified due to a higher than normal protein level in his blood. After a complex and short illness of blood bacteria resulting in kidney failure, Les said to Dr. Atoui, who spoke of his serious illness and non-quality of life, “if it is my time to go, then it’s my time to go.” He slipped away quietly a few hours later listening to the radio and his family and friends thinking of him. In lieu of donations, keep in mind that Les being from the Island enjoyed nature, hence should you wish to plant “tree(s)” or “perennial bulbs,” that would be his joy.There will not be any visitation, a burial of his ashes will take place later in the summertime at the family burial site in Mindemoya. Les left us and is no longer in pain. Bye and hugs to all. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.