Letter: A positive assessment of the Island’s “slow news”

Encouragement to keep on keeping on

To the Expositor:

In the November 25, 2020 Expositor, the editorial topic was slow journalism being a challenge in a social media world.

Your so-called “slow” news is extremely well done and you need not to apologize for your newspapers that are very accurate and detailed. Other media is poorly given with facts that, lots of times, aren’t facts.

Keep up the good work. As an historian, they become the best history papers you could ask for.

Thanks for all your hard work in getting the whole story that is very accurate.

Sincerely,

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay