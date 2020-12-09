Manitoulin OPP lays charges in domestic dispute

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – On December 2, 2020, at approximately 10:07 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Central Manitoulin Township.

Officers attended and as a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old person, from Campbell Township, was arrested and charged with:

Mischief – Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.