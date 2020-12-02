Letter: Beloved snowman kidnapped from Little Current

Grandchildren devastated by stolen Christmas decoration

To the Expositor:

On Sunday, November 29 between 2 and 6 pm, someone came into my yard on Robinson Street, Little Current, and stole a four-foot snowman who was wearing a blue hat. My grandchildren are upset about this. So, whoever took my snowman hope you enjoy it as much as the children did.

I thought this person must really need it, so Santa will leave a piece of coal in their stocking.

Upset and disappointed,

Linda Sinoski

Little Current