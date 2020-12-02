Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Committee urges those in mental distress to please seek help

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its 19th session on Tuesday, December 1.

The leadership extended its deepest condolences to all on Manitoulin Island who have experienced loss in the last few weeks and months. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the issue of mental health and wellness. Anyone who is struggling with mental health or addiction issues should get in contact with your local health clinics, social workers and counsellors. For 24-hour crisis hotlines, call the Sudbury Mental Health and Addictions Centre at 705-368-0756, toll free 1-877-841-1101, or the Canadian Mental Health Association at 1-866-531-2600.

During the meeting, the Island leadership discussed the importance of COVID-19 contact tracing. In addition, the leaders also seek to remind Islanders that the influenza vaccine continues to be available from the Public Healthy Sudbury and Districts.

The next meeting of the Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee will be held on Tuesday, December 15.