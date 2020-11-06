Letter: Columnist’s views on municipal business don’t reflect reality

Dear Editor:

Ruth, truth: the words rhyme, but after reading Ruth Farquhar’s article in the (October 19, 2020) Sudbury Star, it appears they have not much else in common.

Once again, she uses her platform to present her own myopic view of local politics.

Ruth writes that it is difficult to criticize decisions made by elected officials.

A small group of citizens, unhappy with the outcome of the election, have not, however, found this difficulty insurmountable as they have carped about almost every decision made since then.

Ruth writes of a group interested in acquiring the Old Church on the Hill and how it was turned down flat. There was indeed a presentation made to council and the presenter was asked the identity of the group. His answer was that he was not at liberty to divulge that information. I, personally, doubt that they are drug cartel or some nefarious cult but it would be nice to know who is attempting to acquire public property. Perhaps Ruth, who writes fondly of this group and seems to have more information, could enlighten us in one of her future columns.

Ruth writes that in the “last two years” we have seen this community go from being one of the most active on the Island to being one of the least active. This is, of course, her personal view, which she is welcome to, but the timeline is interesting in that it roughly matches the time elapsed since a candidate she backed failed in her election bid.

Ruth states that few people attend council. Lest we forget, this is a democracy. Each citizen has one vote, the overwhelming majority of citizens voted in a slate of councillors and mayor to protect our interests and make decisions on our behalf. Most of the electorate is satisfied that this contract is being upheld so do not see the necessity to attend every meeting and minutely study every decision made.

D.J. Alkenbrack

Billings Township