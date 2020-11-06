MARIAN DOROTHY ROWLAND

Marian Dorothy Rowland passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Huron Residential Hospice, Clinton at the age of 94. Dear wife of the late Ken Rowland (2002). Much loved Mum to her five daughters and sons-in-law Patricia Pepper (Ken), Alison Sturge (Dave), Liz Vick (Joe), Vanessa Espinoza and Hazel Brekelmans. Loving grandmother to Holly Pepper, Michael Pepper, Jen Pepper (Sean McInnis) and Tim Pepper; Rebecca Jobson (Aaron) and Samantha Sturge (Jamie Campbell); Wes Vick (Sophia), Amanda Vick and Luke Vick (Michelle); Laura Espinoza Francis (Vince), Jocie Marshall (Bryan), Eric Espinoza and Nadine Martyn (Dave); Emily Brekelmans and Simon Brekelmans. Great-grandmother to Brittany, Jordan and Kyra, Ben and Olivia, Elijah and Gabby, Rowan, Mila, Lillian and Ava. Thank you to the Huron Residential Hospice for their incredible care. Cremation has taken place. Haskett Funeral Home, Seaforth entrusted with arrangements. Donations to the Huron Residential Hospice or your local hospice of choice would be appreciated by the family.