Great food and great reasons to look forward to summer vacations and ice fishing

To the Expositor:

We are fortunate to have another excellent eatery on the Island—Elliott’s Restaurant. What a great imaginative menu with food cooked to perfection.

Egg white omelette, not burnt and even the option of home fries grilled or deep fried. Just another reason to look forward to summer vacation and ice fishing trips to my Lake Manitou camp.

Keep up the hard work.

Paul Francis DVM

Thorndale, Ontario