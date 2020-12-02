Letter: Keep the borders closed until our neighbours get their house in order

‘We still have to take precautions when we go out’

To the Expositor:

Toronto area is going into lock down again, but I would not blame the government for this; they are just doing their job to protect citizens from this virus and control it. It’s those who continue to have their gatherings or parties is why it’s happening. It is their fault because the coronavirus is not a hoax like this idiot was saying across the border. I want to see these borders remain closed until they get the coronavirus under control. We are still doing a little better here in our country even though it is spiking a little, but as long as the government keeps taking action to control it, I think we will get through it again without having to many lock downs.

Northern Ontario is doing a lot better than southern Ontario. It is not the end of the world, this is just a temporary setback; we will get back to normal if we all listen to the warnings. As for me, I do not miss any socializing because I do not bother with it either and sometimes you do pick up bad habits from it. That’s one of the reasons why I stay away from it, so, it’s not a problem for me. They do have a vaccine now but, it’s going to take a couple of months before everybody gets vaccinated. We still have to take precautions when we go out. It may take at least another year before we back to normal.

Ronald Osawabine

Wiikwemkoong