Letter: Loss of a 100-year history

Not a case of glass and chrome

To the Expositor:

I have recently learned that the Municipality of Central Manitoulin is likely to vote in favour of demolishing the old Mindemoya Schoolhouse.

If that happens Mindemoya and the Island will lose a building that is very appealing to the eye, after almost 100 years.

Many government buildings today are most likely to be constructed of plastic, glass and chrome (admittedly an overstatement), but there is certainly a lack of the craftsmanship that was so commonplace “back in the old days.”

While I am not a Haweater (my wife is), I am a fervent Manitouliner and feel that we will lose a part of the Island’s history if this demolition takes place.

Sincerely,

Mike Wilton

Dominion Bay