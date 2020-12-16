OPP investigates collision resulting in impaired driving charges

(NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS, ON) – On December 13, 2020, at approximately 8:59 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision rollover on Highway 540, Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

Police arrived and learned two occupants were uninjured and the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police also determined the driver had consumed alcohol and further testing was completed.

As a result, Robert EDWARDS, 29-years-old, of Little Current was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1 (3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 27, 2020, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.