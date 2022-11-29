LYMAN CORBIERE

December 8, 1945 – November 28, 2022

In loving memory of Lyman Corbiere who passed away peacefully at home while his loving wife was preparing his last lunch on Monday, November 28, 2022 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Fay Corbiere (nee Williams). Loving father of Richard (Natalie) Bendell, Mark (Denise) Corbiere, David (Jennifer) Corbiere, April Corbiere and Tammy (Scott) Madahbee. He will be forever missed by his furbaby Foxy Girl. Grandfather of Raymond, Emily, River, Aurora, Ayden, Madison, Joe, Andrew, Cole (Alayna), Jessica (Marlon), Cody (Rachel), BreAnn, Madison (Jasmine) and Dawson. Fur grandpa of Crush and Princess. Great-grandfather of Colten, Trytan, Vayda, Alayna, Benson, Mia, TJ and Braxton. Predeceased by Phillip and Dorothy Corbiere (nee Kewakundo). Predeceased by siblings Helen Jane, Mary Ann, Cathy, Jim, Linda, Doreen, Ronald, Francis, Robert and survived by brother Douglas. Family and friends will gather at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 1 pm. Funeral Service will take place at the Complex on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12 noon with Reverend Jamie Greenwood officiating. Burial to follow in the M’Chigeeng Whispering Pines Cemetery.

As I Sit In Heaven

As I sit in Heaven and watch you every day,

I try and let you know with signs, I never went away.

I hear you when you’re laughing, and I watch you as you sleep.

I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep.

I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home.

So I try and send you signs, so you know you’re not alone.

Don’t feel guilty that you have life, life that was denied to me.

Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see.

So live your life, laugh again,

Enjoy yourself, be free.

Than I’ll know with each breath you take,

You’ll be taking one for me.