M.S.S Kids in the Halls

Welcome back everyone, it’s December 14 so that means it’s almost time for “Christmas Shopping” to turn into “Last Minute Christmas Shopping.” We are officially two days away from the winter holidays, but does the Friday before the break really count as a school day? Writing this, I’m even starting to see some snow on the ground, emphasizing the holiday cheer that I’m sure many of us have been waiting for!

Walking through the school this week–half as a student, half as a columnist–I took note of many things. Observing the students and events take place, on time (or not on time, in some student’s cases), and ready for Christmas. The 12 Days of Christmas chronicles continue, and will continue right up until the merry end of school.

Picking up where we left off, Thursday, December 8 was the robotics team’s turn to show the school their holiday spirit. The robot they built last year, SAM, paraded around the school decked out in garland and Christmas apparel. To top it all off, as an extra-sweet surprise SAM was carrying precious cargo: sugar cookies. Thank you Manitoulin Metal for spreading some sugar-induced joy.

The next day was Tacky Tourist day, many dressed up in Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, sunhats, and sunglasses. Maybe the spirit of the day made things feel like they were on island-time as everyone was winding down for the weekend ahead.

Cookies seem to be the name of the game at MSS. Student council and the athletics association hosted some cookie decorating festivities on Monday, December 12 for students to participate in throughout lunch.

Tuesday was this author’s personal favourite: Christmas Karaoke! Any holiday tunes, carols, numbers, or beats were blasted throughout the cafeteria with the lyrics displayed on the stage. Singing together always seems to bring people together in a state of comfortable embarrassment, leaving everyone feeling good but also desperate for the bell to ring.

Even though rifle season is over, students can still participate in hunting via a Christmas scavenger hunt. Papers and clues were hidden throughout the school and clever students had to track them down for the chance to win a prize. Congratulations to the winners!

Upcoming 12 Days Of Christmas Events include: Trivia in the cafeteria and a pajama day!

Last week three students went to Manitoulin Family Resources to drop off the toys they bought the previous week. Thank you to the Share/Go Green club for making it all possible!

As I wander around the school, there are sometimes booths and tables set up in the foyer. This week there were three displays.

December 6 was recognized as the anniversary of the massacre of 14 women who were killed at the Polytechnique Montreal in 1989. This day has come to be known as National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. There was a display about the young women with information about them, the day, and what happened.

Then, on December 8, Future North had a display helping students fight racism and inequality. Students in the Equity Action team will work with them to develop a BIPOC library at MSS as well as an arts-based project in the school.

Finally, on December 9, a booth brought attention to HIV Awareness week. The booth was run by Charlene Corbiere, a community health representative from Naandwegamik Health Centre. She talked with students about important topics surrounding HIV, gave out brochures, condoms, stickers and answered any questions.

That is all for now everyone! I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year! Until 2023, go Mustangs, go!