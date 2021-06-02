Manitoulin Centennial Manor receives funds for courtyard project

LITTLE CURRENT – Manitoulin Centennial Manor board of management received some great news regarding funding for a project that will benefit Manor residents.

“This is a real positive,” said Pat MacDonald, chair of the Manor board during a meeting last week. She pointed out that the Manor courtyard project has received a New Horizons grant of $25,000. Ms. MacDonald also noted Wendy Gauthier has supplied that, in the 2021 Tree of Lights fundraising campaign, a total of $14,000.79 has been raised thus far.”

As has been reported previously, a donor family came forward to provide the funds to complete the courtyard project, which has an estimated target cost of $200,000-$250,000.

Jennifer Harvey, a landscape architect, has been engaged to provide the designs for the courtyard project and has also offered to oversee the contractor’s implementation of the design.