Manitoulin Central Family Health Team Welcome Two New Doctors

Mindemoya, ON – The Manitoulin Central Family Health Team is thrilled to announce the addition of two new physicians to their staff, Dr. Doris Mitchell and Dr. Reed Gillanders.

Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Gillanders officially joined the Manitoulin Central Family Health Team in October 2021 providing primary care services in Mindemoya. Both Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Gillander are providing support to the Manitoulin Health Centre in the Mindemoya Emergency Department. Given the current climate of the global shortage of qualified health care professionals, both the Family Health Team and MHC are thrilled to have Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Gillanders as part of our respective teams.

According to Municipality of Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens, “We welcome Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Gillanders to our progressive and expanding Municipality of Central Manitoulin. They will be an important part of our Central Family Health Team and provide their services to our local hospital in Mindemoya . They will be replacing two long time and dedicated doctors whom are retiring – Dr Al Hadi and Dr. Stadnyk . We thank all parties for their past and future commitments to our community.”

Lori Oswald, Executive Director of the Central Manitoulin Family Health Team says “We are very pleased and excited to have Drs Gillanders and Mitchell join our group here at the Manitoulin Central Family Health Team. They have brought new perspectives and positive energy with them that will benefit our team, our patients, and the community.”

About Dr. Mitchell: Dr. Doris Mitchell, originally from the Brunswick House First Nation arrived on Manitoulin as a locum in February 2021 after closing her full time practice in Chapleau. Dr. Mitchell has worked and trained for over 30 years in a rural northern environment. She is excited to join a great health care team dedicated to the community and the health and safety of all who visit Manitoulin in need of care. Dr. Mitchell is married with 4 adult kids a gaggle of grandkids. She is looking forward to growing a garden for the first time and to explore Manitoulin.

About Dr. Gillanders: Dr. Reed Gillanders began as a resident in family medicine in Prince Albert, SK, after which, he worked in Meadow Lake (a small town in northern SK) for a year in a family practice. Dr. Gillanders has served in outpost clinics in nearby Cree and Dene communities, and has experience with addictions medicine, HIV, Hepatitis C, emergency, labour and delivery, and hospital care. Dr. Gillanders moved to Ontario with his partner Sophie, just beginning her four year pediatrics residency through NOSM.