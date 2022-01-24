Driver charged with impaired after crashes car

(CARNARVON TOWNSHIP) – On January 22, 2022 at approximately 8:06 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to single motor vehicle collision on Cress Road in Mindemoya.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a motor vehicle in the ditch and spoke with the driver. A roadside screening device was administered which resulted in a fail. The driver was subsequently arrested. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Jeffrey SIZE, 36-years-old from Manitowaning was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 16, 2022.