Manitoulin Golf hosts annual senior golf tournament

GORDON – It was a spectacular day weather wise, and for golfing, for the 22 teams (44 players) that took part in the annual seniors open tournament held at Manitoulin Golf on August 18, too.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out to join us today and hope that you all had a good time,” stated Myrna Thomas, clubhouse manager of Manitoulin Golf and master of ceremonies for the awards presentations.

The tournament was split up into three different categories, men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

In the men’s division the team of Glen Duncanson and John Zahnow posted a two under par score of 70 to win this division.

The ladies’ division saw Mary-Lea Buchan and Ellen Holroyd taking top spot with a score of 86.

There was a two-way tie for first place in the mixed division, with the team of April and Warren Corbiere, along with the team of Stewart Simpson and Sheila Bray both posting scores of 76.

Warren Corbiere had the longest drive in the men’s division, with Sheila Bray leading the way in the ladies’ division. The prize for men’s shot closest to the pin was won by Dan McQueen.