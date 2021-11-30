Manitoulin Health Centre Activates COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Visitors/Care Partners

LITTLE CURRENT/MINDEMOYA, ON – As a result of surging COVID-19 cases in our region, and in conjunction with our regional health care colleagues/partners, the Manitoulin Health Centre (“MHC”) will be rolling out a mandatory vaccination policy for Designated Care Partners and visitors to both of our sites.

In an effort to ensure the protection and safety of our patients and employees, effective December 6, 2021, MHC will be implementing a COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy for all Designated Care Partners and visitors. All Designated Care Partners and visitors to either site (Little Current or Mindemoya) will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 together with Government issued photo ID.

Those attending the hospital for medical reasons (emergency care, diagnostics, specialist appointment, physiotherapy, etc) will not be asked for their vaccination status unless it is relevant to their care. If you are attending for any of those services, the policy does not apply to you. Exceptions may be made for those not eligible for vaccination in the case of end of life and persons requiring assistance. Exceptions include:

• Parents/guardians of patients under 18 years of age

• Designated Care Partners of patients in labour and delivery

• Designated Care Partners and visitors of patients who have a life-threatening emergency or a new life altering or critical illness diagnosis where family presence is vital for the patient, family, or care team

• Designated Care Partners and visitors of patients who approaching end of life

• Designated Care Partners accompanying patients with communication, language barriers, physical or cognitive impairments

• All visitors under 12 years of age and not yet eligible for vaccination

The policy does apply to clergy and any traditional supports.

According to Paula Fields, Co-CEO of MHC “All of us know the last 20 months have been difficult. However, the safety of our patients and staff must continue to be a priority as we move into 2022. MHC will continue to work with our community to provide the safest, most compassionate level of care to the community. We ask that the community continue to be diligent by following public health guidelines. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding”.

The Board and Management of MHC wish to thank the community for their cooperation and remind everyone to continue to be diligent and stay safe.