Motor vehicle collision results in impaired charge

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On November 26, 2021 at approximately 4:41 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to several reports of a motor vehicle that had struck a parked vehicle on Vankoughnet Street in Little Current.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the driver of the motor vehicle. The driver was found to be impaired and transported to the Little Current Detachment for further testing.

Blake DOUGHERTY, 26-years-old from Dutton, Ontario was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Gore Bay on February 23, 2022.