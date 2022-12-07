Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary donates $10,000 for ECG machine

LITTLE CURRENT—On November 15, the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Auxiliary donated $10,000 to kickstart the fundraising initiative for a new echocardiogram (ECG) machine at MHC in Little Current.

Dawn Orr, president of the MHC Auxiliary said “The Auxiliary members felt the new ECG machine is a vital piece of equipment that would help all the patients. This is just the start of our fundraising on behalf of MHC and the ECG machine. We will also be featuring live Christmas music, silent auction and desserts at the United Church in Little Current on Saturday, December 10 from 2 to 4 pm. We hope to see everyone out to enjoy a little Christmas spirit and support the MHC. And stay tuned for more details on a fundraiser in February of 2023.”

Ms. Orr went on to say a special thank you to all the Auxiliary members, particularly Debbie Heise and Carole LaBelle, the convenors of these fundraising initiatives.

“Thank you so much to the MHC Auxiliary for their continued support of our various fundraising needs at the hospital in Little Current,” said Paula Fields, president and CEO of MHC. “This dedicated group of volunteers continue to work tirelessly to ensure the hospital is the recipient of a variety of items to benefit our patients, including the new ECG machine.”