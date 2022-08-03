Manitoulin OPP respond to serious collision on Hwy 6

CURTIN TOWNSHIP — On July 31, 2022 at approximately 4:45 a.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services and the Espanola Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Curtin Township.

Investigation revealed a motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut. The lone occupant of the motor vehicle was transported by Air Ornge to Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Highway 6 was closed for a significant amount of time while police conducted their investigation. The OPP continue to investigate this serious collision with the assistance of the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.