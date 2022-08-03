Haweater festival results in charges

LITTLE CURRENT — The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals in separate incidents with impaired driving offences over Haweater Festival.

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 540 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands. The complainant reported that there was a vehicle unable to maintain its lane. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.

Zachary MCGREGOR-RUDOLPH, 26-years-old from Little Current was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

On July 31, 2022 at approximately 5:50 p.m. OPP responded to several traffic complaints of an erratic driver on Highway 6 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Water Street and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Claire RAYNER, 24-years-old from Tehkummah was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Both of the accused individuals are scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on September 14, 2022.

On July 31, 2022 at approximately 10:50 p.m. OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle on Worthington Street in the Town of Little Current. The complainant reported that an individual had arrived at their residence who appeared to be intoxicated. The individual had then left the residence driving a motor vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 6 in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands. The driver was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested.

Irvin ALVARADO CASAS, 25-years-old from Etobicoke was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53 of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 26, 2022.