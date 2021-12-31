Manitoulin posts 39 new cases of COVID-19 on last day of 2021

MANITOULIN—As Islanders prepare to say farewell to 2021 they are also dealing with a new influx of COVID-19 cases. On Friday afternoon, New Year’s Eve, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported 39 new cases for Manitoulin District, bringing the total number of active cases to 66.

The rise on Manitoulin coincides with the skyrocketing case count being witness across the province, most of which is attributed to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Friday also saw a major spike in Greater Sudbury cases with 135 and 64 for Sudbury District.

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine to book a vaccine appointment online. Appointments can also be booked through the local call centre at 1-800-708-2505). The call centre is open Monday to Friday between 8 am and 6 pm and is closed on statutory holidays.