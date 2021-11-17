Manor fundraising committee sets goal of $75,000

Hopes to raise $25,000 from ‘Tree of Lights’ campaign for dining room renos

LITTLE CURRENT – The Manitoulin Centennial Manor fundraising committee has set a fundraising goal of $75,000 in total, including $25,000 from its annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign, to make improvements to the dining rooms, which also serve as common rooms for in-house and public social activities for residents of the Manor.

“Our overall project fundraising goal is $75,000 and each year we make a real push to raise funds closer to the Christmas season for a project at the Manor,” stated Wendy Gauthier, Manor fundraising committee chair. “We are hoping to raise $25,000 through the Tree of Lights campaign.”

“We feel $25,000 is doable going forward,” said Ms. Gauthier. She pointed out the Manor courtyard project and improvements on the outside of the Manor are already being taken care of.

“So we looked inside to make improvements to the dining rooms, which also serve as common rooms,” continued Ms. Gauthier. “This includes furniture which meets the accessibility needs of the residents and the multi-purpose functions of the room and wall coverings which improve the sound quality are included in this fundraising project, as well as other cosmetic improvements.”

Donations to the Tree of Lights campaign can be made online at donationsmcm@extendicare.com or by mailing in a cheque or e-transfer. Donation forms are available at The Expositor office and any municipal office or library across the Island.