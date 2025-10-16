MARJORIE “PAT” EUNICE ROCHON

(nee Moore)

In loving memory of Marjorie “Pat” Eunice Rochon (nee Moore), 89 years, who passed away at the St. Joseph’s Lodge, Gore Bay on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Beloved wife of Thomas “Tom” Rochon (predeceased). Loving mother of Cindy of Kagawong and Cory of Sudbury. Her pride and joy were her grandkids Calvin and Casey (Connor) and the time she spent at the family camp. Dear sister of Colleen Moore of Parry Sound. She will be sadly missed by her longtime friend Wendy Gravelle (her second daughter) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Doris Moore; sisters Jean and Dorothy; and brothers Howard, Merill and Jerry. Special thank you to Dr. Chantelle Wilson for her care with mom and to all the nurses, PSWs and staff at St. Joseph’s Lodge. They were amazing. As per her wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. In Marjorie’s memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or Angel Bus of Gore Bay. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home, Little Current.