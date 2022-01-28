MHC appoints Paula Fields as President and CEO

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) board of directors, has appointed Paula Fields as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dennis McGregor, chair of the MHC board of directors told The Expositor after a meeting Thursday evening, “on behalf of the board of directors of MHC we are pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Fields as the new CEO and President of MHC.”

“I am really excited for this opportunity,” stated Ms. Fields. She explained, “my first opportunity to work with MHC was as a student nurse. Then after I graduated, I was offered the job of general duty nurse, a position I filled for three and a half years.”

Ms. Fields had been interim co-CEO of the MHC and vice-president of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer. She had been co-CEO with Tim Vine, who will remain as vice-president of Corporate Support Services and Chief Financial Officer of MHC.

Please see the February 2 edition of The Manitoulin Expositor for further coverage.