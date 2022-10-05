MHC ends COVID-19 screening at Little Current, Mindemoya sites

﻿MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has announced that as of last Thursday, September 29, point of entry screening has ended.

“The transmission risk level for the Manitoulin and Sudbury Districts is currently moderate. We would ask everyone attending either the Little Current or Mindemoya site to be aware masks will still be required at all times while in the hospital,” an MHC release states. “When arriving on site, please wash/sanitize your hands frequently when entering the building during your stay and also when leaving. Please review the posted signs and self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Active screening will still take place when attending the emergency room, lab, diagnostic imaging, physiotherapy, and specialist clinics at the Mindemoya MHC site, and the emergency room, lab, diagnostic imaging, diabetes education centre, physiotherapy, and dialysis at the Little Current MHC site.

“Please note, eating or drinking by visitors is not permitted in patient care areas,” the release explains. “When entering the patient care unit, visitors will be required to sign a visitor’s expectation sheet. All outpatient lab services will continue by appointment for the time being.”

“The senior team and staff of MHC would like to thank the public for their continued support as we continue to navigate our new normal. We request your continued patience and understanding.”