Mindemoya Coffee Club not only provides for socialization, it benefits Mindemoya Hospital

MINDEMOYA – An informal coffee club formed in the backyard of a Mindemoya couple’s residence over the past few months has provided a place where a group of men have been able to discuss the goings on in the world, and get a good cup of coffee and some treats. But it will also benefit the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as well.

“During the past winter with COVID and local restaurants being closed, and no one being able to go out for a coffee like we normally do, the coffee club was started,” stated Murray Haner, who pointed out it was his wife Gloria’s idea to start the daily coffee club.

“There is only so many jigsaw puzzles one person can do, and so much television you can watch,” stated Mr. Haner. “Gloria came up with the idea of why not some of the guys that I normally have coffee with at the restaurant come over here every morning.”

“We had been meeting at Mum’s Restaurant every day,” said one member of the group on hand last Wednesday.

Ms. Haner explained, “basically I thought it would be a good thing to help everyone cope with the pandemic. The guys just needed to be able to sit and talk, find out about things that are going on, and joke around. Since the pandemic has been going on so long, they haven’t been able to do this at the restaurant.” She makes the coffee every morning. The group members had offered to pay for their coffee, “but I didn’t want to take anything for the coffee, so instead we put a donation jar out for the hospital auxiliary.” The first gathering took place the first Friday in July, and every member of the group has received double vaccinations.

Ms. Haner pointed out that local resident Karlene Scott donated two cans of coffee for the club, and “we’ve had muffins, banana bread and even Tim Horton’s Timbits one morning, donated by people.”

The club’s donation jar, “reached $500,” said Ms. Haner. “It seemed natural to have the donation jar for the hospital auxiliary; unfortunately, we are all going to end up in the Mindemoya Hospital at some point. And the hospital auxiliary has had to cancel several fundraising events that they usually hold during the year.”

Judy Mackenzie, president of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary told The Expositor, “In November it will be four events that we have had to cancel this year.”

“It has been a really good place to come to every morning,” one of the coffee club members told The Expositor.

“We really appreciate it,” stated two other members of the club.

“We are very grateful for people like this coffee group that thought of the Mindemoya Hospital this year. The Let’s Emerg Together Campaign benefits from these donations,” said Ms. Mackenzie.