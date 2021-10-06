Mindemoya Euchre Club donates $20,000 to Hospital Auxiliary in Mindemoya

MINDEMOYA – The Mindemoya Euchre Club has made a substantial donation to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary (MHA) toward the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) ‘Lets Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign.

“With the dedication of people supporting the card parties, the Mindemoya Euchre Club is able to present this cheque of $20,000 to the (Mindemoya) hospital auxiliary designated for the Let’s Emerg Together campaign,” said Carol Gilmore, of the Mindemoya Euchre Club.

In accepting the donation from euchre club members Judy Mackenzie, president of the hospital auxiliary stated, “I have been president of Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary for a while now and I am still amazed at the generosity of the Manitoulin community. These funds will be used this year for a very important campaign, Let’s Emerg Together. The emergency department is getting a much-needed addition.”

The MHC Mindemoya Hospital location is currently the site of an expansion renovation program of its emergency department.

Tim Vine, co-chief executive officer of the Manitoulin Health Centre said, “it’s very heartening that yet another service organization is contributing to this fundraising campaign. It again speaks to the importance the community feels for the hospital.”

The Mindemoya Euchre Club was formed in April 2006. Eva Bond, Marie Nagler, the late Marion Seabrook and the late Margaret Carrick started the euchre parties in the Mindemoya community centre and after a few years, Marilyn Holmes and Carol Gilmore came on board as helpers. Profits were used to enhance the hall blinds upstairs and down, tables and chairs, dishes, cooler, etc.