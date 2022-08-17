Mindemoya Old School fundraising continues

﻿MINDEMOYA—It was truly a great day for a picnic, judging by all the people who came to the Mindemoya Old School event as the Friends of the Mindemoya Old School (FOMOS) held their second annual community picnic this past Saturday at the Mindemoya arena and school yard.

“I would like to welcome everyone here today to our community picnic,” stated Jan McQuay, president of FOMOS. “We are holding this as fundraiser for the revitalization of the old school. We are very happy to announce that we have a (21 year) lease with the municipality (Central Manitoulin) for the school building, which is wonderful news.”

Ms. McQuay acknowledged the efforts of FOMOS members Lynn Quesnel, Allison McAllister, Karen MacKenzie and the many other members and volunteers who helped organize the event.

John Carlisle outlined the many events taking place during the day, including the many vendors on hand at tables displaying their wares, the Islanders providing musical entertainment during the day, Island Time Dancing providing line dancing lessons, live auction items including a scrumptious chocolate cake made by Jim Smith that received a winning bid of $40, along with many other items. There was also a silent art auction featuring the works of artists Jenny Barnes, Nola Haner, Len Harfield, Judith Thompson, Gord Drysdale and James Chilton. One of the paintings sold for over $400.

Attendees were invited to bring a snack or buy a snack from the FOMOS members manning the barbecue with hot dogs, sausages, popcorn and desserts for sale.

Ms. McQuay updated The Expositor later in the day on the FOMOS’ work since getting the lease with Central Manitoulin. “We are starting to talk to architectural firms and getting preliminary ideas together on walls, configuration of the building and getting further input on what seniors want to see in place in the downstairs area of the building.”

“Then we will get contractors to come in and quote on the work to be carried out for the revitalization of the building,” said Ms. McQuay. “We will be applying for grants,” she said, pointing out, “in applying for funding grants, it really helps for FOMOS to have the lease on the building.”