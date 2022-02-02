Most Island trails ready for snowmobilers

MANITOULIN – Most snowmobile trails are open, or close to being open on Manitoulin Island, said a representative of the Manitoulin Snowdusters club, late last week.

“The (Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs) trail from Little Current to Mindemoya is at a yellow (use with caution) today, but early (this) week should be open,” said Rick Bond, of the Snowdusters, last Friday. “The trail from Gore Bay to Foster Side Road trail will be going in and should be operating by mid-week.”

“The picket line is in at Wabuno (Channel), we put this in place on Tuesday,” said Mr. Bond. “And the picket line to Killarney is in place.”

“Things are starting to shape up,” said Mr. Bond. He pointed out all OFSC trail permits can only be purchased online at the OFSC website location. Along with seasonal permits, “there are also three-day and seven- day trail permits available.”