Motor vehicle collision results in impaired charges

NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS — On August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 a.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call of an individual who had been involved in a motor vehicle collision on Green Bush Road in NEMI Township.

The driver of the motor vehicle contacted the OPP for assistance as they had been involved in a collision and were now lost on a trail. Officers attended the scene and walked several kilometres into the trail to locate the driver of the vehicle. Upon locating the driver, officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Jessica RINTA, 25-years-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on September 14, 2022.