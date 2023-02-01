MSS Kids in the Halls

Just like that, the semester is over! Exams have been wrapped up, culminating projects submitted, and late assignments completed. The last exams were held yesterday, Tuesday, January 31.

The next semester will be starting for students on February 6. It’s a downhill battle from here, Mustangs! For many students, it will be their last semester at MSS and I hope they make the most of it! Graduation photos have been scheduled and taken and many Grade 12 and victory lap students are preparing to make their first big leap into the world. Best of luck to them in the upcoming semester!

As for the younger students, they have completed their first official semester of secondary school! Congratulations to all our Grade 9s on getting the hang of things.

Just a reminder next year’s class selections will be starting soon using the MyBlueprint program! Make sure to review what classes you’d like to take and speak to your guidance counsellor if you have any questions.

Next week we will be back to regular school programming!

Until next time, go Mustangs, go!