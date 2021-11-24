MSS teams reach NOSSA championship finals

M’CHIGEENG – In what was a very close game, the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs’ girls’ varsity basketball team came up short in the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championship final game.

Sudbury’s College Notre Dame downed the Mustangs by a close 30-27 score. College Notre Dame is a well-oiled machine, but the Mustangs played stellar defence to keep the game close. The Mustangs team will be losing two players maximum to graduations this year, meaning that the Mustangs should have a competitive team for the next few years.

The Mustangs team is coached by Jon Balfe and assistant coach Dianne Debassige and includes players Savannah Eshquib, Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier, Autumn Deschenes, Annie Balfe, Brooke Gilbeault, Harmony Panamick-Shawana, Katie Chapman, Delaney Bridgeman, Lindsay Sheppard, Sabrina Shamess and Aspen Debassige.

The MSS junior boys’ volleyball team was also upended in the NOSSA finals, losing to Lockerby Composite.

The Mustangs lost in three straight games in the best of five finals.

The Mustangs were coached by Erin Ferguson and Leslie Green and included players Andrew Rose, Eli Lock, Colin Linder, Brodie Pennie, Noah Thorpe, Cash Duchenes-Milne, TJ Green, Andrew Cooper, Zack Hill, Xavi Mara, Avery Nodecker, and Davin Deschenes.