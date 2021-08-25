MTO carries out traffic study at dangerous Mindemoya intersection

MINDEMOYA – Results from the operational review carried out by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) on the dangerous Highway 551/542 intersection in Mindemoya is expected to be completed in approximately six weeks.

Jaclyn Lytle, communications coordinator, Northeast operations of the MTO told The Expositor on Thursday of last week, “the field work for the operational performance review of the Highway 542 and Highway 552 intersection in Mindemoya was completed last week. The information gathered is being reviewed and ministry staff expect to receive the final report at the end of September.”

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its investigation into a serious two vehicle motor vehicle accident at the downtown intersection in Mindemoya in July.

Ms. Lytle told The Expositor, “the operational performance review will provide the ministry with a report detailing the results of the review of the intersection of Highway 542 and Highway 551, including all approaches for a distance of +/- 150 metres, and a one kilometre section of Highway 551.”

“The operational performance review process will review parking conditions, traffic movement, pavement markings, signing, speeds, traffic control measures, business operations and pedestrian/bicycle traffic,” continued Ms. Lytle. “The latest collision data will be reviewed and analyzed, and potential safety improvements will be evaluated.”

Ms. Lytle explained, “the final report will provide a benefit/cost analysis of alternatives and a plan for recommendations/implementation of mitigation strategies.”

“Although public consultation is not part of this review, documented public inquiries regarding this intersection received by the ministry will be considered in the review,” added Ms. Lytle.

As had been previously reported on July 19, shortly after 6:30 pm, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP and the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Unit responded to the two-vehicle motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 551 and Highway 542 in the town of Mindemoya.

OPP investigation determined that a car was northbound on Highway 551 (Yonge Street) and failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Highway 542.

The rear passengers of the car, 51-year-old Larissa Moffatt (from Whitefish Falls) was transported to Health Sciences North in Sudbury having sustaining life-altering injuries, the OPP reported. Ms. Moffatt was the only passenger in the vehicle that was seriously hurt. No one in the pickup truck was injured, the OPP told The Expositor.