Municipal building to undergo renovations, expansion

EVANSVILLE – The Burpee and Mills Township municipal complex is going to be going through some renovations and expansion soon, after funding was provided by the provincial government for COVID-19 measures, as well as federal funding to improve accessibility at the municipal complex.

“We had applied for and received $100,000 dollars in COVID-19 assistance funding from the provincial government for the municipal complex,” said Ken Noland, reeve of Burpee and Mills Township. “These funds will be used to enhance the municipal building to meet COVID-19 protocols. The enhancements will include providing for a bigger entranceway and lobby area and increasing the council chambers area to allow for additional social distancing.”

Reeve Noland also told The Expositor, “We also received funding of $42,635 from the federal government for accessibility enhancements and will be putting in automatic doors at the front entrance of the building.”