MSS golf team wins North Shore championship

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs golf team has won the North Shore Secondary School Athletic Association (NSSSAA) championship!

“We won NSSSAA and have now qualified for the Northern Ontario (Secondary School Athletic) championship (NOSSA),” said Jordan Smith, coach of the aMSS team, last Thursday, a day after the Mustangs captured the championship at the tournament held at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Elliot Lake.

“We took a team of 12 golfers, eight boys and four girls,” said Mr. Smith. “Noah Thorpe was second overall in the boys’ division, shooting 86. This is a pretty amazing accomplishment for a Grade 9 student, especially when he was up against golfers from other schools that included all grades from 9 to second year Grade 12 students.”

Mr. Smith said that “our next four players finished well so that our team could finish first overall. They included Hudson Hare, Ben Dewar, T.J. Green and Eli Lock, and with Noah they will make up our five-man team at NOSSA.”

“Our girls’ team was made up of four players. This was the first time in a long time that we had girls come out for the team this season,” said Mr. Smith. “There was a total of 11 girls in for the event, our girls and from other teams, which is about double what is normally on hand to compete. It was good to see such good interest this year.”

“Our top two girls scores were shot by Saraya Eshkawkogan and Morgan Green, who both did fantastic,” said Mr. Smith

Mr. Smith said MSS caught a break playing at Stone Ridge in Elliot Lake last week. “We were lucky in a way because we got a bit of a preview by playing the course, because NOSSA is being held at Stone Ridge as well.”

The NOSSA championships are taking place today (Wednesday). The MSS team will take on teams from Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and North Bay.